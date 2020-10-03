The losses of the Azerbaijani army during the battles in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) exceeded three thousand people. This was stated on his page in Facebook Press Secretary of the NKR President Vahram Poghosyan with reference to intelligence data.

“Intelligence data indicate that the number of Azerbaijani victims already exceeds three thousand. Most of the bodies are in the neutral zone and no steps have been taken to remove them, ”he wrote. Poghosyan also added that, perhaps, only psychologists can explain the “murders of their own people”.

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan launched three missile strikes on the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) Stepanakert on Friday, October 2. The united information center under the Armenian government announced this.

Armed clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) began on September 27. The parties accused each other of escalating the conflict. Azerbaijan said it occupied seven villages that were under enemy control. Armenia denies this information. At the same time, the President of the unrecognized NKR Arayik Harutyunyan admitted the loss of part of his positions in the Talysh region and in the southern direction.

In 1991, Nagorno-Karabakh, the majority of whose population were Armenians, declared independence from Azerbaijan. Baku tried to return the region by force, after which a war broke out. In 1994, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the NKR signed a truce protocol with the mediation of Russia, but hostilities are periodically resumed.