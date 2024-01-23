Summary proceedingsThe Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) may no longer exceed the maximum number of 2,000 asylum seekers in Ter Apel. The court in Groningen ruled this on Tuesday in the summary proceedings that the municipality of Westerwolde had initiated against the COA. “The government itself has created this crisis,” the judges write.
Domestic editorial
Latest update:
5:15 PM
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Number #asylum #seekers #Ter #Apel #reduced #COA #fears #consequences #39Pay #fine #sleep #outside39
Leave a Reply