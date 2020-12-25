The number of asylum seekers in Germany and in the European Union fell by around a third this year. In Germany, 93,710 initial applications for asylum were registered between January and the end of November, according to data from the EU statistical authority Eurostat.

In 2019 as a whole, there were 142,450, in the previous year 161,885. The statistics show a similar decline for all 27 EU countries together: By the end of November, the EU statistical authority had submitted 370,745 applications, compared with 675,535 in the previous year.

Hungary reports the fewest asylum seekers in the EU

The Federal Republic of Germany will remain the most important target country for asylum seekers in Europe in 2020 with around 24 percent of all initial applications in the first nine months, reported the Funke newspapers. Behind Spain came with almost 23 percent (70,655) of the applications and France with 19 percent (58,468).

The three EU states Germany, France and Spain together accounted for two thirds of all initial asylum applications in the 27 EU states. Hungary registered the fewest asylum seekers in the EU with only 70 initial applications from January to the end of September.

The reason for the decline in the number of asylum seekers is obviously the corona crisis, it said. Before the lockdown in March, an increase was noted. With the lockdown, the numbers collapsed dramatically.

Procedure in anchor centers longer than average

Asylum procedures in so-called anchor centers take longer than average, according to a report. Between January and November 2020, there was an average of 8.5 months between the application and the decision of the authority in an anchor center, as the Funke newspapers reported on Friday from a response from the Federal Ministry of the Interior to a left-wing inquiry. On average, the duration of all asylum procedures during this period was 8.3 months, as the request by Left MP Ulla Jelpke further revealed.

The anchor centers, the introduction of which was decided in the coalition agreement, bring together several authorities relevant for asylum procedures in one place and are intended to accelerate the procedures.

Jelpke sees this goal as not being achieved. The above-average length of the proceedings in the anchor centers was a “disastrous result” for Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU), Jelpke told the Funke newspapers. Allegedly, asylum procedures in the centers should be much faster, she said. “But the opposite is true, as we now see.”

Asylum procedures take an average of 8.3 months

The left-wing politician criticized the fact that asylum seekers were “crammed into a very small space, they should be cut off from independent advisory structures and the supporting civil society”. This model is “completely wrong” not only in view of the need for the most decentralized accommodation possible in times of the corona pandemic.

Overall, according to the government response, the average length of asylum procedures rose to 8.3 months this year. In 2019, it was 6.1 months, as the Funke newspapers reported. The Ministry of the Interior justifies this in its answer to the left-wing inquiry primarily with the corona pandemic.

On the one hand, the delivery of negative notices has meanwhile been almost completely stopped because the applicants’ possibilities to take action were limited during the pandemic. On the other hand, many old cases were closed in 2020, which drive up the cut in the length of the procedure, according to the report in the government response. (epd, AFP)