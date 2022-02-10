Home page politics

Great Britain: Number of anti-Semitic crimes at a record high © Stefan Rousseau/dpa

In Great Britain, more anti-Semitic crimes were registered in 2021 than ever before. 2,255 incidents meant an increase of a good third (34 percent) compared to the previous year, as the organization Community Security Trust (CST) announced on Thursday.

London – A particularly large number of acts were committed in May, when the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians escalated again. “These statistics are shocking and a stark reminder that the racism of anti-Semitism has not been eradicated,” said UK Home Secretary Priti Patel. The Jewish community is exposed to appalling hatred.

Among other things, the CST counted 176 violent attacks and 82 instances of property damage and desecration of Jewish property. Insults accounted for the majority of crimes, both in person and on social media. Several cases caught on video caused a stir. For example, several men shouted anti-Semitic slogans with a megaphone during a pro-Palestinian motorcade in London. You have been arrested. “These record numbers of anti-Jewish racism (…) show how difficult the past year has been for Jews in Great Britain,” said CST boss Mark Gardner. “This hatred continues to boil and uses every pretext to publicly break ground against Jews.” (dpa)