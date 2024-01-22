Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 01/22/2024 – 22:22

Around 1.5 million people in Germany needed medical care due to alcohol abuse in 2022. The number of alcoholics also increased. Among younger people, however, cases decreased. The number of people who needed medical attention due to alcohol abuse increased in Germany. According to a survey by the Health System Research Institute of the insurance company Barmer, 1.058 million men and 467 thousand women were treated in hospitals or ambulances for reasons associated with alcohol consumption in 2022.

The numbers released this Monday (23/01) exceed those of 2017, with around 50 thousand more people needing care than in the previous survey. People aged 55 to 64 were most frequently identified as being alcoholics – 303,000 men and 116,000 women.

The state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and the city-state of Bremen, both in the north of the country, registered a third more alcoholics than the national average. The states with the lowest numbers were North Rhine-Westphalia in the west and Baden-Württemberg in the south.

The differences cannot be explained in medical terms alone, noted Barmer CEO Christoph Straub. “Sociodemographic factors also have an influence.” “Alcoholism typically develops over many years,” he said, highlighting the need for those affected to receive individualized treatment.

Alcohol abuse falls among young people

At the same time, the number of young people requiring treatment in German hospitals for acute alcohol consumption continued to fall. According to the Federal Statistics Office (Destatis), the year 2022 recorded the lowest number of cases in 20 years. There were 11,537 incidents of children and adolescents aged between ten and 19 who had to be treated due to alcohol abuse.

Destatis attributes the drop in numbers mainly to restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic, such as the closure of bars and restaurants and contact restrictions. In this case too, demographic factors may have had an influence.

Even with the decrease in cases among young people in recent years, authorities continue to warn about the dangers of alcohol through prevention and education centers. The Federal Center for Health Education states that until the age of 21, the human brain continues to carry out important restructuring processes.

In this age group, alcohol consumption can cause significant harm, even if consumed in small quantities. The country's Health Enlightenment Center warns that “alcohol causes harm with every sip. It is a poison for cells.” The organization's director, Christina Rummel, defends the adoption of stricter measures, such as increasing the price of alcoholic beverages and expanding the regulation of advertising for these products.

rc (ots)