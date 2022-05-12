The total number of flights in the first quarter of 2022 was almost three quarters of the number of flights in the first quarter of 2019, reports the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). Compared to last year, it was much busier at the Dutch airports. The number of passengers who boarded an airplane in the past quarter was almost five times higher than in the same period last year.
Freight traffic via Dutch airports fell by almost 11 percent year-on-year in the first quarter. Statistics Netherlands does not provide an explanation for this decline. A third of the freight from the past three years was transported to and from the United States and China.
