Number of active cases is continuously decreasing in India, currently 2,43,953 cases

new Delhi

The corona virus outbreak in India may be gradually decreasing, but is not yet completely eradicated. During the last 24 hours, 16,505 new cases of corona have been reported in India. During this period, 214 people died due to infection while 19,557 people got free from corona infection.

The number of active cases is steadily decreasing due to the slowing down of the corona in India. The total number of positive cases of corona in India has increased to 1,03,40,470 of which 2,43,953 are active cases while 99,46,867 people have become free from corona infection. So far 1,49,649 people have lost their lives due to corona infection in the country.

The number of corona-positive cases exceeded 85 million worldwide

The total number of corona virus cases in the world has exceeded 85 million and the number of deaths has exceeded 18.4 lakh. These figures have been released by Johns Hopkins University. According to the latest data revealed on Monday morning by the University’s Center for System Science and Engineering (CSSE), the number of cases globally has now risen to 8,50,83,468 and deaths to 18,42,492.

America most affected, India at number two

America is the worst corona-affected country in the world, where 2,06,26,686 people have been infected so far and 3,51,453 people have died. India is followed by India with 1,03,40,470 infection cases. So far 1,49,649 people have died here. Brazil has reported 77,33,746 cases, which is the third highest number of cases in the world.

