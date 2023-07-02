Meta’s head of global affairs, Nick Clegg, said that disclosing information about the artificial intelligence systems behind Facebook and Instagram’s algorithms is part of the company’s spirit of openness, transparency and responsibility.

He added that with the rapid developments in technologies such as generative artificial intelligence, it becomes understandable that the public enjoys the opportunities available and worries about the emerging risks.

He considered that the best way to face fears is openness and frankness.

The Meta official revealed that the information posted by users is absorbed into “22 system cards” covering content that appears on users’ wall, in stories that disappear after 24 hours, in “Rails” short videos and other ways in which audiences discover content. .

He said each card provides detailed information about the artificial intelligence systems behind ranking and recommending content.

And the official in “Meta” gave an example, and said that the “Instagram Explore” feature that displays pictures and short videos “Reels” from accounts that the user does not follow works according to 3 steps that end with recommendations provided by artificial intelligence, namely:

Content collection Artificial intelligence systems collect content from Instagram accounts, such as photos and short videos, provided that they adhere to the company’s quality and integrity rules.

Artificial intelligence systems collect content from Instagram accounts, such as photos and short videos, provided that they adhere to the company’s quality and integrity rules. Effect signals: These systems then study how audiences interact with similar content or interests.

These systems then study how audiences interact with similar content or interests. Content arrangement: The third and final step is to categorize the content, and push the content that is believed to be interesting to the audience to a higher position on the (Explore) page.

According to “Meta”, the user can influence this process by clicking on the save content key, and this helps systems to show similar content, and he can influence in a different way by clicking on the “not interested” key in the content, which helps systems to filter content in the future.

Meta expanded on the “Why am I watching this?” That appears with short videos on “Facebook” and “Instagram”, as it helps users to know the impact of their previous activities on the two platforms on the content recommended by the artificial intelligence systems in them.