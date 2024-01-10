Maria Fernanda Coelho stated that she had reached “the end of a cycle”; decision was published in “DOU” this Wednesday (10.jan)

The executive secretary of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, Maria Fernanda Ramos Coelho, resigned from her position on Tuesday (January 9, 2024). The decision was published in DOU (Official Gazette of the Union) this Wednesday (10.jan), signed by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Here's the complete (PDF – 127 kB). Rabbit denied that his resignation was related to supposed differences with his boss, minister Márcio Macêdo, and stated that he had arrived “at the end of a cycle”. The statement was given to the Economic value. “We completed important work in the ministry, expanding spaces for dialogue and social participation, holding two of the 5 national conferences in 2023, the youth team with several structuring projects”, he stated. Maria Fernanda Coelho was president of Caixa for 5 years in President Lula's previous governments.