In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the executive secretary of Justice defends the minister and says that “the time is coming”

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Cappellisuggested this Tuesday (14.nov.2023) that the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinowill be indicated to the STF (Federal Court of Justice). He said that “any newborn weighing more than 5 kg from the interior of Patagonia” know why the opposition to the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is “attacking” Dino.

The Minister of Justice is one of those tipped to take over the vacancy left by retired minister Rosa Weber. She retired in September, when she turned 75, the age limit for the position. Lula’s entourage classifies the minister as the president’s favorite for the position. sectors of PT They also defend the minister’s move to the STF to open a vacancy on the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

“There’s no point in waiting”said Cappelli in his profile on X (ex-Twitter). The executive secretary also shared a snippet of Henricão’s song “It’s Coming to Time”: “La, la, laiá, lalaiá, the time is coming, the day is coming, my dear…”

“THE TIME IS COMING”, SAYS LULA

On October 27, during a breakfast with journalists at Palácio do Planalto, Lula praised Dino by saying that he is highly qualified. However, she cast doubt on a possible nomination to the STF. The Chief Executive said he is “the time has come” to decide on a name for the Supreme Court that will “soon, soon”still in 2023.

“If I tell you what I think of Flávio Dino, I’m afraid that the headline in the newspaper will be ‘Lula prefers Flávio Dino’. So, I have in mind some people with the highest political qualifications in the country. There are several people. And obviously, I am obliged to recognize that Flávio Dino is a highly qualified person from the point of view of legal knowledge, highly qualified from a political point of view. He is a person who can contribute a lot”said the president.