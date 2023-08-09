Diosdado Cabello, first vice-president of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and number 2 of Chavismo, arrived in Cuba on Monday (7), leading a delegation with the aim of strengthening relations between his party and the Party. Cuban Communist (PCC). According to information published on the PCC’s official website, Cabello’s visit will last until Friday (11).

During his stay on Cuban soil, Cabello will participate in official conversations with senior PCC officials, including the Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Roberto Morales. In addition, dialogues on inter-party cooperation agreements and exchanges of information are foreseen.

The CPC noted in its statement that the alliance between the parties is based on common principles, such as “anti-imperialism, solidarity, defense of democracy and cooperation.”

Cuba and Venezuela have maintained close political and economic ties since Hugo Chávez’s rise to power in 1999. The collaboration is manifested in the supply of Venezuelan crude oil to the Caribbean island in exchange for medical and educational services.

In addition, there is a long history of Cuban influence on military commands, intelligence and counterintelligence in Venezuela.

Cabello’s visit to the island drew criticism from the Venezuelan opposition: some opponents of dictator Nicolás Maduro expressed concerns about the possibility of Cabello receiving “guidelines” from Cuba to deal with the opposition in Venezuela.

Opposition deputy Julio Borges stated that “Cuba continues to pull strings in Venezuela”, denouncing the influence of the Cuban dictatorship in the country’s internal affairs.

Venezuelan journalist Alberto Ravell said that the meeting between Cabello and the Cuban leadership serves for the number 2 of Chavismo to receive guidance from the Havana regime.

“Diosdado Cabello landed in Cuba, where he will receive guidance from Castro’s communist leadership,” he wrote on social networks.

During the visit, Cabello also went to the Santa Ifigenia cemetery, where the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro is buried. In a speech given at the cemetery, he reinforced the continuity of the alliance between Cuba and Venezuela, stating that the two countries “continue to be the same flag”.

Cabello’s visit to Cuba takes place amidst a context of political tension in Caracas, on the eve of the 2024 elections, with Chavismo promoting a siege against the opposition’s primaries.

In late July, a US State Department source confirmed that the US government’s bounty on Cabello’s capture was still active. He is accused of being involved in international drug trafficking.