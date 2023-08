How did you feel about the content of this article?

Diosdado Cabello, first vice-president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), during a party in April this year in Caracas | Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

The number 2 of the Venezuelan dictatorship, Diosdado Cabello, called the libertarian candidate for the presidency of Argentina, Javier Milei, “crazy” during his television program, broadcast by two state channels.

Cabello, who is the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), a caption of the Chavista dictatorship, made the statement this Wednesday (30), when commenting on an interview that Milei had given to a Colombian radio the day before. .

At the time, the economist, leader in the polls for the October presidential election in Argentina, said that socialists are “trash” and “human excrement”.

“Oh, God! Here [na Venezuela] there are crazy ones, but this one [Milei] It’s crazier than the ones here. This one is way ahead of any freaks here, the ones here are babies [perto de Milei]”, Cabello said.

Chavismo’s number 2 was not the first South American left-wing leader to criticize Milei in the interview on Tuesday (29). The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, posted on X (new Twitter name) a link to the interview with Milei with the comment: “This was what Hitler said”.