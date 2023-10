Diosdado Cabello speaking at an event in Venezuela in April this year | Photo: EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

The first vice-president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and Chavismo’s number 2, Diosdado Cabello, made this Tuesday (10) an “appeal” for “respect for Palestine” and for an end to Israel’s “attacks” against the Gaza Strip.

During a PSUV event, a party that also includes Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, Cabello said that “they [os israelenses] They have to respect Palestine, they have to stop the attacks, they have to return the territory that belongs to them.”

Cabello stated that a “genocide” has been taking place in Palestine for several years and that the conflict triggered last Saturday (7), when Israel was attacked by the terrorist group Hamas, is being used as “an excuse [dos israelenses] to end” the Palestinian people.

“I hope that, as our president says [o ditador Maduro]common sense prevails and they sit down to talk and there is no more bloodshed, but they have to respect Palestine”, said Cabello.

Recently, Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro also demanded a “ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip and defended the “rights of the Palestinian people”. Maduro accused the United States and Europe of “creating the conditions” for “genocide” and an escalation of violence across the Middle East. (With EFE Agency)