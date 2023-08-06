Christian Yaipenthe main vocalist of Grupo 5, expressed his joy and gratitude for the achievement of his cumbia group, which was ranked first in the music chart YouTube in Peru. The singer shared a publication on his social networks in which he expressed his emotion for the success of the orchestra and positioning at the national level in his 40-year career. His music has transcended borders and has reached countries like Ecuador, Colombia, Chile, Argentina and the United States.

How did Christian Yaipén react to the ranking?

Christian Yaipén could not help but be moved when he saw that the group he leads occupies the first place in the YouTube chart. The artist shared a screenshot of the top and wrote a text demonstrating his joy. “I can’t find enough words of gratitude for this gift,” put the interpreter.

“I only have tears of happiness, which embrace all the effort that we have been making together with my brothers and the human team that is always part of Group 5,” he added.

Publication of Christian Yaipén. Photo: Instagram capture

What plans does Christian Yaipén have with Group 5?

Christian Yaipen He broke down when talking about the achievements of Group 5 in an interview with actor Cristian Rivero for his YouTube channel, with whom he talked about all his efforts to move forward with the group founded by his father, Elmer Yaipén.

“I want to continue taking Group 5 higher, I want to see what happens and I feel that it has not been in vain,” said the artist. “I feel like everything I learned I know and I’m very grateful to my friends,” he added.

