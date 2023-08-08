Nuland visited Niger for many hours and held talks with the rebels

US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland visited Niger on Monday, August 7, where she met with representatives of the rebels who staged a military coup in the country and removed President Mohamed Bazum from power.

As Nuland herself told reporters by phone, she met with General Moussa Salau Barmo and three colonels and held “extremely frank and at times difficult” negotiations for two hours.

I hope they keep the door open for diplomacy. We proposed it. (…) We have given them several options to continue the conversation, and we hope that they will support us in this Victoria Nuland US Deputy Secretary of State

According to the diplomat, her request to meet with the detained President Bazum was rejected, and she also failed to meet with the army general Abdurakhman Tchiani, who was announced as the new leader of the country.

Washington Warning

In turn, the US State Department issued Press release, dedicated to Nuland’s visit to the African country. The document states that Nuland traveled to Niger to “express grave concern over events in Niger” and Washington’s strong commitment to “support for democracy and constitutional order.”

The United States continues to call for the immediate release of President Mohamed Bazum, his family and all those detained in an unconstitutional attempt to seize power. US State Department

During the meeting, Nuland warned the rebels that Niger risked losing hundreds of millions of dollars in military and economic aid. In addition, the US has decided to withhold “certain aid” to the government of Niger while the situation in the country remains unstable.

The situation in the country

On Monday, August 7, the ruling body of Niger’s rebels, the National Homeland Defense Council (NCDP), appointed 58-year-old economist and former finance minister Ali Maman Lamin Zein as the country’s new prime minister.

The NPZR also said that two Central African states are deploying forces to participate in the invasion of Niger “in coordination with ECOWAS [Экономическим сообществом стран Западной Африки] and armed terrorist groups. The military authorities of the country sent additional troops to the border areas with Nigeria and Benin. Also, against the backdrop of an ultimatum from ECOWAS, it was announced the closure of airspace in the country.

On the night of July 27, the military in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazum and the transfer of power to the National Council for the Salvation of the Motherland, as well as the closure of borders, the suspension of the constitution and the ban on the activities of any political parties.

The military rebellion was led by members of the presidential guard under the leadership of General Abdurakhman Chiani, who was subsequently proclaimed the new leader of the state.

The Secretariat of the United Nations (UN) and most countries of the world, including Russia, condemned the coup in Niger. The European Union (EU), in connection with the rebellion, suspended financial support for the country, but decided not to evacuate a number of its missions from Niger.

Russia’s position

The Kremlin said that the events in the West African country were actively discussed at the talks between President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of the countries of the continent at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, and later called on all parties to restraint and return to the constitutional track as soon as possible.

In such cases, we always take a clear position. We reaffirm our position that constitutional order must be restored in Niger Sergey Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

Oleg Ozerov, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that Russia does not intend to interfere in the affairs of Niger, since it considers such actions counterproductive and incapable of helping to resolve the conflict in the country. According to him, the people of Niger must be allowed to resolve the situation on their own.

At the same time, the protesters who took the side of the rebels, apparently, show sympathy for Russia. According to media reports, the demonstrators who gathered outside the French embassy on Sunday shouted “Long live Russia, long live Putin!” and waved Russian flags, one of which was hung on the walls of the diplomatic mission instead of a torn down sign.