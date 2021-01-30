The Diploma of Innovation and Talents, which was applied by Dubai Police in the first version of the unique training and academic course, resulted in the graduation of 35 recruits from various public departments and police stations, contributing to their qualification as distinguished cadres. . The Dubai Police Innovation Council launched the innovation and talent diploma to support the innovation system and qualify its associates, to adapt to smart government trends.

The diploma program extends for six months and is divided into two phases, the first of which is lectures and theoretical training, in which the associate receives information on global innovation trends, the general framework of the UAE strategy and Dubai Police strategy in innovation, talent management concepts, and how to conduct the talent management process. As for the second stage, it is the application of theoretical concepts to innovative projects, through field visits to public administrations and police stations, to identify security challenges, and transform them into innovative projects for diploma employees.





