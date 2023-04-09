The daily queues in the popular 9 Streets in Amsterdam are not good news for all entrepreneurs. They are not waiting for the crowds of tourists who come to the shopping area for fries or chocolate cakes and block the sidewalk. ‘It will soon be a kind of Red Light District here.’
Roelf Jan Duin
Latest update:
13:06
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Nuisance #due #TikTok #rows #tens #meters #Streets #Amsterdam #insane
Leave a Reply