The Nuggets, without Hampton and Harris after the trade and also without having received Aaron Gordon yet, they did their homework. It was asked that Nikola Jokic did not have to give excessively, that in such a coral team someone would lend him a hand in attack and take positive possessions without the Serbian having to do everything, and it is that they have lost several games this season for that reason alone, not for any more. The battery is on. At least against the Pelicans, who were facing a double duel this weekend against the Nuggets and Mavericks, among the best in their conference, and they have started it badly.

The players came out. And several got together. In the absence of knowing how Gordon will mate, it is already clear that the change of Michael Porter (25) the holder has taken effect. JaMychal Green is not contributing everything that would be wanted and the young forward has given a pass forward to the side of Paul Millsap (16), also positive tonight. That front was vital to stop the effect of Zion Williamson, who did what he wanted but suffered what Jokic has suffered for much of the year: loneliness. Low contribution from teammates on his best night in the NBA: 39 points (16/19 shooting) plus 10 rebounds and 5 assists. Zion is the player who produces the most in the paint when he plays in attack and that help in the Denver area helped him to only do it very well and not to directly win the game. Jamal Murray (23)For example, it was the complement that Jokic needed. We are talking about this.

The bolt was set late, but it was set. The Nuggets suffered in the first half, also the arreones of the outside pair formed by Bledsoe and Alexander-Walker. Without Redick, the triple was no longer such a threat, but the Pelicans they scored fluently until Denver woke up from slumber. And Jokic came out contributing more in attack in the decisive moments, which is when he is asked and must be used with more reason, and influenced so that the visitors came back in the second half and added one more victory, with which they remain fifth .

The Pels worked on the outside in the first bars. They knew how to play very well with Zion being an expert in everything, moving the ball effectively and causing suffering to whoever Malone put to defend, whether it was Campazzo, Dozier and Nnaji or Jamal Murray. Everything would change minutes later. Inside, above all, there would be the key. It was nice to see the pairing between Williamson and Millsap, due to the disparity of styles and because the two gave their maximum, and also that of Adams and Jokic, but here because of the performance that the European pivot was able to take to the ocean.

With three minutes remaining in the third quarter, and thanks to two triples from Murray and Jokic, the Nuggets were already ahead. On Nikola’s back was the weight of responsibility and he knew how to play with it. With two minutes to go, in the decisive period granted by the Americans to the basketball quarters, the best arrived. First with a pat, something simple, but on the next play with a low post overflow to Adams and then saving the help. Jokic closed the match in a big way, as he knows, and put it in the bag.