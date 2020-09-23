Although of course, the most unexpected thing has been the new comeback in the second round, one of an analysis superior to the one it has in itself but that encompasses much more the defects of the Clippers that the virtues, that exist, of the Nuggets. Allowing themselves to gain advantages of around 20 points in two consecutive games and one of 12 in the third (which was the seventh) leaves the losers in a bad place, who have ended their season in failure. Yes, Jokic he comes from averaging 24.4 + 13.4 + 6.6 in the series, with a triple-double of 16 + 22 + 13 in the seventh game; Murray, which came out before Utah, fired Kawhi and company with 40 points. A tremendous duo and a team whose quartermaster has something to say on both sides of the court with Jerami grant, Torrey craig or Gary Harris. And watch out for Michael Porter Jr., which can be differential for a young staff (Paul millsap, at 34, is the oldest and the only one over thirty) who arrives with nothing to lose and with much to gain. And who has never disputed Finals, eye. In fact, the last time they reached the finals of the West it was against the Lakers in 2009 (4-2 loss with Carmelo against Kobe, Pau…) and the previous one, also against Los Angeles, dates from 1985. A series that resolved Magic (12.8 + 7.6 + 15.6) to about Nuggets led by a Alex English (30.3 points per game in that series) who was part of the virtual audience in the seventh against the Clippers and Calvin natt, among others