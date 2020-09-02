In total, the base of Nuggets, which has displaced Nikola Jokic Of his usual prominence, he is at 34 points per game, with 58.5% in field goals, 57.4% in triples and 91.3% in free throws. Mitchell for its part, it is going to 38.7 points per night, with 54.8%, 55.4% and 94.6% respectively. To put it in hindsight, Iverson averaged 33.7 points per crash in the aforementioned 2001 series, and Sump 30.4. A big difference in which it is also the first time in history that two players have played two games of 50 or more points in the same playoff series.