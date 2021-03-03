The Bucks took a rap at their own home after the weekend’s great game against the Clippers with a heroic Giannis. Another candidate for the best player award passed through Milwaukee and did win: Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets took a victory by beating (97-128) to face them last days before the break with joy.

Nikola Jokic was the leader of this meeting, not only of his team: 37 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Murray (24) and Dozier (19), the best companions. Giannis, with 27 points, and MIddleton, with 20, were not bad, but as a simple dressing task.

A door opens for the Nuggets, as they continue with losses but have four victories in five games and are 20-15 in the West. For the Bucks, this means losing a five-game win streak to 21-14 in the East.