Times are getting tough for the global electric car giant Tesla. After announcing an investment of almost $5 billion in March to build a plant in northern Mexico, the company led by Elon Musk is facing unexpected delays. This would impact its plan to put its new model on the market during 2025, so the project is “at risk,” according to an analysis by the Commerce, Economy and Business Analysis Laboratory of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

According to Ignacio Martínez, academic researcher and director of the Laboratory (known by its acronym, LACEN), Tesla’s plans have been affected on two fronts. The first, that the construction of rainwater, road and railway infrastructure that the Governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, promised, has not started and it is not known where the public resources will come from to pay for it. The second is that the environmental permits necessary to begin construction, which are granted at the municipal, state and federal levels, are taking longer than expected.

Given the presidential aspirations of García, whose party announced that it will present its candidate in January, Tesla set its sights on the federal budget presented by the Ministry of Finance on September 8. Nuevo León turned out to be one of the favored states, with an increase of almost 2,000 million pesos in programmed spending, the second highest increase after the country’s capital. But there is no budget item for the infrastructure projects promised to Tesla. “If there is investment in the next two months, that is, before 2024, to start the infrastructure, (the Tesla plant) will come to fruition. If not, you put yourself at risk,” says Martínez.

García can secure resources from other branches or projects to finance said infrastructure, but he would have to do it soon. In March, Tesla announced that its new, more affordable model would hit the market by 2025. If Tesla wanted the Mexico plant to be the one that produced the new cars, the rainwater, road and rail infrastructure had to begin construction this year, Martínez calculates. This has not happened.

Tesla “needs to determine, based on this gigafactorythe production times of the good to be able to compete in the new range of the automotive industry, in the new electromobility scheme, starting in 2025,” Martínez points out, “the infrastructure times in Nuevo León and the permits are not the same. “in a parallel manner to Tesla’s logistical times.”

On Thursday, Tesla Business Development Director Rohan Patel indirectly responded to speculation that the company would not move forward with the project in Mexico, saying on their social networks: “We will continue to move forward with local, state and federal governments and greatly appreciate their efforts to enable necessary permitting and sustainable infrastructure.”

The rumors were triggered not only by the obvious delay in construction, but also by a couple of paragraphs in Musk’s biography, published in September, where the author assured that the businessman had regretted choosing Mexico since it would be impossible move their engineers to live there. For their part, Tesla suppliers who had been asked to move to Santa Catarina urgently received information that the opening of the plant would be delayed, according to the newspaper. Reform.

“What we have at this moment is an investment project, not a productive investment,” explains Martínez, “it is an announced project, not committed” and as such the company could still leave. Until now, some owners of the land that make up the polygon chosen for the plant have already received payment for their land. Considering the resources that Tesla has, with a market value of 820,000 million dollars, it could incur a loss due to the partial purchase of the land without it representing a financial problem.

