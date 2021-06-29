Eduardo de la Rosa

Mexico City / 06.29.2021 13:26:46

The Chamber of the Transformation Industry of Nuevo León (Caintra) stated that by surveying the expectations of the manufacture of the entity that the agency carries out each month, the strengthening of foreign trade during May of this year stands out.

The body that directs Rodrigo Fernandez Martinez He indicated that specifically, the region’s exports and imports were located in the expansion zone with 54.9 and 52.4 points, respectively, in said month.

He indicated that although, since before the covid-19 pandemic, foreign trade indicators were already weakened, 2020 was the worst year for New Lion, where exports and imports contracted to 38.9 and 35.1 points respectively.

“Until March 2021 the indicator of the exports exceeded the expansion threshold, “said the business body.

Until March 2021, the export indicator exceeded the expansion threshold and remained in this area for three consecutive months, reaching 54.9 points in May, the highest figure since the start of the survey in 2013. (5) – CAINTRA Nuevo León (@caintra_nl) June 29, 2021

Through a statement the Caintra mentioned that although there is a clear upward trend in the performance of the New Lion, the global and federal outlook remains adverse, for which he urged the authorities to provide all the necessary support to the business sector to accelerate the economic recovery.

.

Specifically, the region’s exports and imports were located in the expansion zone with 54.9 and 52.4 points respectively in said month. (two) – CAINTRA Nuevo León (@caintra_nl) June 29, 2021

MRA

.

.