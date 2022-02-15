Go preparing the roast beef! Because an event is coming in royal lands and it is coming in a big way, because just on February 14, 2022, in the middle of the day of Love and Friendship, the Mexican Women’s National Team gave us great news, which confirmed what we already It had been speculating for months: The 2022 CONCACAF W Championship will be on Mexican soil.
And it is that there was talk of the possibility that this edition of the tournament was held in Guadalajara. Some even took it for granted, but Nuevo León would be the state chosen to host the tournament that will define the four CONCACAF representatives in Australia/New Zealand 2023 and the team that will be able to qualify directly for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The tournament, which will have as its main venues the Estadio Universitario, home of Tigres UANL, and the Estadio BBVA, home of the Rayados de Monterrey, is scheduled to take place from July 4 to 18, 2022.
The champion team of the tournament will qualify for Paris 2024 and the second and third places in the tournament will compete in a playoff that will give them the second and last ticket in the zone to the Olympic Games. This playoff is planned to take place in September 2023.
Regarding the format of the tournament. The eight participating teams will be divided into two groups of four. After completing the group stage, the first two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, qualifying directly for the World Cup. While the teams that are in third place in each group will have to play an intercontinental playoff to guarantee their presence in Australia / New Zealand 2023.
Undoubtedly, this is a more than deserved award for Nuevo León, which has been a stage where record attendance records have been obtained and where the fans almost always respond in the best possible way to encourage their teams.
Now, the Universitario Stadium and the BBVA Stadium will host international women’s sports figures such as Alex Morgan, Christen Press, Christine Sinclair, Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Jessie Fleming, Janine Beckie and Shirley Cruz in an exciting tournament where our women will also seek be respected and correct the big mistake that was made 4 years ago, which was to miss a World Cup tournament.
#Nuevo #León #host #CONCACAF #Championship
Leave a Reply