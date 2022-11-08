Monterrey, Nuevo León.- During his participation in the United Nations Conference on Climate Change in 2022 (COP27) taking place in Egypt, Governor Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda announced that Nuevo León will have the first Renewable Energy Agency in Mexico.

The state president participated in the panel headed by John Kerry, United States representative for climate, and held a meeting with the former Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Patricia Espinosa, in which he was also present the mayor of the municipality of MontereyLuis Donaldo Colosio Riojas.

García Sepulveda stressed that renewable energy should be promoted and fossil fuels should not be subsidized in search of a better environment for the citizens of Nuevo León and the world in general, for which he reaffirmed that with the new Constitution in January will install the first Renewable Energy Agency in Mexico.

“We have to go to renewable energies yes or yes, including green hydrogen, solar and wind energy, thermogas, long-lasting batteries,” he explained.

“And in January with the Renewable Energy Agency we are going to go through all of them,” he said.

It should be noted that the governor of Nuevo León yesterday presented the progress of the program, whose objective is to design and implement actions that allow adaptation and mitigation of the effects of climate change, in coordination with all levels of government.

He also highlighted the creation and implementation of the green taxes polluting companies, to create a fund to be used for actions such as reforestation, green corridors, among others.