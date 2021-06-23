In recent years, one of the most controversial crimes in Mexico is undoubtedly abortion, and while the legal and rights situation is still under discussion, in Nuevo León there are 52 abortion crimes in the first five months of the year, a figure that ranks it as second national place.

Only below the State of Mexico, which leads with 72 crimes classified as abortion by the authorities, according to the most recent update of the crime incidence in the country by the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (Sesnsp).

According to the federal authority, in the months of January and February there were 10 crimes of this type in the state, respectively, while in March the figure rose to 12, dropped to 9 in April and went to 11 in the month of May.

It should be noted that from the sixth site to the 32nd national, that is, a total of 27 states, the highest number of abortion crimes in the year is 11.

The top five is composed, in addition to the aforementioned first places, by Mexico City in third with 34, Tamaulipas fourth with 18, and Querétaro fifth with 17.

These five entities accumulate 193 of the 308 abortion crimes from January 1 to May 31 in the country, which represents 62.66 percent.

Similarly, official data show, the state of Nuevo León is second in Mexico in total crimes against personal freedom, it is third in total sexual crimes, in total crimes against the family, fourth in fraud and fifth in extortion.

It ranks sixth in femicides and drug dealing, and seventh in total crimes and dispossession.

Below position seven, which the entity has in terms of population in the country, it is placed in tenth in homicides with firearms and in wrongful death in traffic accidents, and from position ten down in the most common types of robberies .

At the end of the first five months of the year 2021, it was 11th in home robbery, 13th in pedestrian robbery, and 14th in both business robbery and vehicle theft.

Regarding the intentional homicide, Nuevo León is the 13th place in Mexico with 397 fatalities.