In the middle of the controversy for wanting take control of five parastatals through a constitutional reform and regardless of the requests of the Private Industry (IP), the local Congress will meet tomorrow to deal with more than 30 issues, and it is expected that it will analyze the first round to remove powers from the governor in turn.

Carlos de la Fuente, president of the Internal Coordination and Regime Commission (COCRI), stated that he did not know the topic promoted by Carlos Leal, PES deputy, who raised the initiative in the last Permanent Delegation, but assured that the necessary lobbying will be carried out to analyze the document.

According to the reforms proposed by the PES deputy, it would be the Legislative Power who designates the heads of Water and Drainage of Monterrey, Simeprode, Metrorrey, the State Highway Network and the Mobility Institute through the absolute majority, it is say, with 22 out of 42 votes.

As it is a current prerogative of the governor in turn, he also presented a proposal to modify Article 63 of the Political Constitution of Nuevo León, in order to provide the local Congress with powers in this matter, which will force the changes to be voted on in two rounds and will require 28 out of 42 votes.

This week, Coparmex, Caintra, the Civic Council and the Mexican Bar, and the AC Bar Association spoke out against the “agandalle” deputies, since they agreed that legislators should not take control of parastatals.

EARRINGS

And it is that this Monday, in addition to the extraordinary period, the Governance, Surveillance and State Finance commissions will meet.

The president of the COCRI explained that, between now and the end of the legislature, they will have to raise the following issues: once again the revocation of mandate, the homologation of constitutional article 3 of the Education Law, as well as Parity, the Law of Provision of Services, Waste Management Law, Law for the Promotion of Organized Civil Society, appointments of members of the Selection Committee, the Animal Welfare Committee, Climate Change, the COTAI Commissioner, the three representatives of the Victims System, public accounts and the election of the magistrate of the TSJ.

De la Fuente said that the PAN, the first political force in the local Congress, is interested in approving the Civil Protection Law, foster families, avoiding corporal punishment of infants and adolescents, and the Air Quality Agency..