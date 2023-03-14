Monterrey.- During the night of this Tuesday and the first hours of Tuesday, the inhabitants of the municipalities of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Monterrey reported a strong smell of gas. Some users of social networks who inhabit the area even published that there was a “very strong smell of something chemical.”

This odor was perceived in the municipalities of Monterey, Cadereyta, Juárez, San Nicolás, García and Guadalupe. Similarly, the inhabitants of the Cumbres and San Jerónimo sectors, in the municipality of Monterrey, complained about the presence of a gas in the environment, according to information from local media.

Around 10:13 p.m. on Monday, Nuevo León Civil Protection received the initial report. After being notified, they concentrated their elements in the municipality of Guadalupe, where the smell of gas was detected to be stronger than than in the aforementioned sites.

“Unit makes a tour of the municipality of Guadalupe due to multiple reports of the smell of gas, indicating the smell is perceived in the environment,” published Civil Protection of Nuevo León through its social networks.

Through the same communication channels, Civil Protection of Nuevo León explained that the municipal Civil Protection units coordinated to visit the areas where the smell of gas was detected.

After hours of investigation, the state agency established contact with the social communication area of ​​the Pemex refinery in Cadereyta and ruled out the possibility of any failure in the plant or pipelines.

By 12:10 a.m. this Tuesday, Nuevo León Civil Protection reported that gas odors decreased in the municipalities of Juárez, Monterrey, Guadalupe, Santa Catarina, San Pedro, and García. However, they clarified that the tours in coordination with the municipal authorities continued.

For her part, the Environment Secretary issued a statement stating that the gas smell is not due to pollution levels in the metropolitan area.

“Regarding the odors that occur in the city, the Ministry of the Environment reports that there are no extraordinary conditions or elevations of criteria pollutants in the environmental monitoring stations, therefore the increase in criteria pollutants is ruled out.” .

At the end of the statement, they indicate that they joined the Civil Protection tours to detect the source of the odor in the metropolitan area of ​​Monterrey.

What to do when faced with the strong smell of gas in Monterrey?