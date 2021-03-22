The cinema company Cinesa reopens its cinemas in the Region of Murcia next Friday, March 26 and it will do so by opening every day of the week. The decision comes more than two months after the company decided to temporarily close some of its rooms and adapt the hours of others to cope with the current situation.

For the opening weekend The Cinesa billboard will feature, among other titles, the latest film premieres, such as the thriller ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘, the long-awaited’ Monster Hunter ‘, starring Milla Jovovich. For the smallest of the house, the jump to the big screen of ‘Tom and Jerry’. During Holy Week, new tapes will be added to coincide with the scheduled release dates, which can be consulted on the company’s website.

Cinesa reopens with all the security measures implemented already in 2020, to guarantee the best cinema experiences, with all the security for its customers and employees. Given the uncertainty of the moment, Cinesa keeps your schedule subject to any last minute changes derived from the current context.

Cinesa will reopen all the cinemas that the leading company currently manages in Spain. The cinemas in Santander, Santiago de Compostela, Seville, two in Vizcaya, Malaga, the Region of Murcia, Mallorca, Guipúzcoa (Urbil), Castellón and two in Barcelona will open again. Only Cinesa El Muelle (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria) and Cinesa Parque Principado (Oviedo) will remain closed for the moment. Canarian moviegoers will be able to continue enjoying the best cinema at Cinesa Siete Palmas, in operation since last February 5 and which will now have programming every day of the week, like the rest of Cinesa cinemas. In Asturias, the latest restrictions have made the company not proceed with the reopening of its cinema in the Parque Principado shopping center.