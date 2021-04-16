The cinema company Cinesa launches this weekend the Seniors Offerwith the aim of being next to people over 65 years of age. Through this promotion, all those who are part of this group will be able to enjoy the cinema at a reduced price from this Friday until next April 29.

Thus, the price of tickets – as long as they are bought at the box office – will be € 4.50 in all Cinesa theaters in the country, with the exception of the Cinesa de las Palmas de Gran Canaria cinemas, in which the price will be € 3.50 per ticket. The offer is valid for all-day sessions from Monday to Thursday and those scheduled until 5:59 p.m. from Friday to Sunday.

For him offer launch weekend, the billboard in Cinesa theaters will feature, among others, family films such as’ Upsss! 2, Now where is Noah? ‘ and ‘Tom and Jerry’, the latest film releases such as the action tape ‘Mortal Kombat’, the thriller ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘, as well as’ Pray for us’ and the premiere scheduled for this Friday’ A promising young woman ‘. During the rest of the month, new films will be added to the billboard, according to the weekly premieres in Spain, which may be consulted on the company’s website. Given the uncertainty of the moment, Cinesa keeps your schedule subject to any last minute changes derived from the current context.