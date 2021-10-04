The television program Our Latin Beauty began its galas on Sunday, September 26 and tonight it will continue in search of the missing participants to complete the group of Latin women who want to break schemes and be crowned not only as the most beautiful representative in all of Mexico and Latin America, but as the one that is more versatile and has more developed skills.

The recorded castings were carried out during the three months prior to the premiere of the program and had the participation of 29 women from different countries.

As you recall, at the premiere gala, the four judges of the beauty reality show recruited 18 women, who are shortlisted for the next stage. However, three young people are still in competition who are waiting to reach the highest votes of the public to be the first two and avoid leaving the Mexican reality show, which returns to the screens after more than two years of recess.

Next, we will show you more details of the Our Latin Beauty program so that you do not miss this chapter and enjoy the show.

Live: Live Our Latin Beauty The first keys to the Mansion The jury decided that Lupita Valero deserves the first key to the Mansion of Beauty. This after performing the Improvised Commercial challenge with great ease. Improvised news. It reports on an electoral process where a pig puts the electoral authorities in trouble. Although with some silences the Dominican managed to be very entertaining with the narration. The five participants who are looking for a key to the Mansion of Beauty are preparing their videos on various topics. The Cuban will be part of the competition without mincing words. Choose a spicy topic, exes and also what you are looking for in a man. You will need to sell a multipurpose chair as part of the Surprise Business Challenge. To do this, you must describe the qualities of the product to convince the buyer and the judges. You will need to sell a multipurpose chair as part of the Surprise Business Challenge. To do this, you must describe the qualities of the product to convince the buyer and the judges. In just 30 minutes they will have to record a video for social networks. Without a doubt, the Latin beauties will put your creativity to the test. The participants will have to test themselves in this difficult game. It is the second challenge that the contestants will face and will be able to test their acting skills. It is the first challenge that the participants will face. He stayed in the competition thanks to the public vote. Alejandra Guzmán started today’s gala The Mexican singer made her presentation at the opening of today’s edition of the Univisión show.

Who are the participants of Our Latin Beauty?

As we mentioned above, so far, the jury has selected 18 women to continue in the dispute to become the best. The group is made up of women who are dedicated to the world of modeling; However, what is most striking is that not all of them are recognized in their countries, so this program would serve as a window for them to better show and develop on international catwalks. Next, we detail the name of the participants:

Génesis Suero (Dominican Republic)

Melissa Aleman (Puerto Rico)

Gabriela Rodríguez (Cuba)

Clauvid Dály (Dominican Republic)

Yelus Ballestas (Venezuela)

Zuleika Soler (El Salvador)

Ivana Irizarri (Puerto Rico)

Fabién Laurencio (Cuba)

Lupita Valero (Mexico)

Mia Dio (Cuban-Argentine)

Raishmar Carrillo (Puerto Rico)

Florence García (El Salvador)

Sirey Morán (Honduras)

Jaky Magaña (Mexico)

Tanya Romero (Puerto Rico)

Jennifer Chang (Cuban-American)

Dhanna Barnique (Venezuela)

Kendry Campusano (Dominican Republic)

Who makes up the jury of Our Latin Beauty?

The jury of Our Latin Beauty 2021 is made up of four well-known characters in the reigns of beauty and everything related to the subject. The group is made up of the following celebrities

Daniela Alvarez: She was a professional model, won Miss Colombia in 2011 and represented her country the following year. In addition, she worked for a long time as a television host for the Colombian television network Caracol. She is widely recognized as an example of improvement for all her followers, because in 2020 she suffered from ischemia and lost a leg. However, she decided to use a prosthesis to help her get around.

Daniela alvarez

Giselle Blondet: is a Puerto Rican actress, known for hosting the show Big Brother USA. In addition, she presented the previous versions of the reality show Our Latin Beauty for nine years. At present, she is recognized for being an influencer of different brands worldwide.

Giselle blondet

Jomari Goyso: co-host of the Mexican program Sal y Pepper, born in Spain. Specialized in styling and fashion critic, who has represented well-known brands such as L’Oreal and Paris. In addition, he participated in the Fashion Week in Madrid performing in his professional field.

Jomari goyso

Adal Ramones: Renowned comedian originally from Mexico, who also developed in the world of television presentation. He rose to fame with his participation in the Mexican program Otro rollo. In addition, he has also ventured into the world of film and theater production.

Adal Ramones

What is Our Latin Beauty about?

The Mexican program Nuestra Belleza Latina, produced by Univisión, has been broadcast for many years on the Aztec signal; however, he had a short break due to lockdown caused by COVID-19. The essence of the contest is to bring together the greatest variety of Spanish-speaking women with different traits that characterize those of us who live in our continent in order to exploit their talent in different areas and get the most versatile and disciplined model that pleases the camera and viewers. As is known, the winner will have the opportunity to host a program on the Mexican network Univisión, US $ 250,000 in cash and many other prizes.

Our Latin Beauty: Schedule

The Mexican beauty reality show can be seen in the following countries at the respective time:

Our Latin beauty 2021 in Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras: 06:00 pm

Our Latin beauty 2021 in Peru, Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador : 07:00 pm

Our Latin beauty 2021 in Bolivia, Puerto Rico and Venezuela : 08:00 pm

Our Latin beauty 2021 in Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay: 08:00 pm

Our Latin Beauty: Transmission Channel

People who have streaming channels worldwide can watch the program Nuestra Belleza Latina is broadcast exclusively by the Univision television signal

Where to see Our Latin beauty LIVE ONLINE FREE?

We remind you that in order not to miss any detail of Our Latin Beauty 2021, you can tune in to the LIVE and DIRECT transmission of La República Espectáculos, where you will find minute by minute, incidents and more.

How to watch Univision LIVE?

All followers of the Nuestra Belleza Latina program who only have a PC can enjoy the program through the website www.telemundo.com/now-0.

How to watch Univision Now LIVE?

You can enjoy the Our Latin Beauty 2021 program from anywhere in the world through your preferred application. You just need to download the Univisión channel application on any device and enjoy the signal and all the programming.

How to vote for my favorite in Our Latin Beauty?

As it is recalled, the sentenced ones are the models Alejandra Argudo (Ecuador), Thalía Lara (Mexico) and Karina Zevallos (Peru). To save your favorite from Our Latin Beauty 2021, you can do it through these five ways: