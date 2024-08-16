Nudity | Journalist Suvi Turtiainen enjoys naked in a mixed sauna, but only in Germany – she found out in Berlin why

We Finns think that we have a natural attitude towards nudity, but my years in Germany have proven that to be wrong. This is what German naku spas and saunas have taught me about nudity, writes Berlin correspondent Suvi Turtiainen.

Kwould you be ready to sauna naked with ene? My answer could be that it depends on the country. In Finland, I sauna naked with my family and close friends. In swimming pools and public saunas only on the women’s side.

In my current country of residence, Germany, I sauna naked with everyone. Men’s, women’s and transgender. Familiars and strangers.