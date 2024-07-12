View of an Apple store in a neighborhood of San Francisco, USA | Photo: EFE/ Marc Arcas/Archive

Two nudists saved a Brazilian tourist from a blowtorch attack in the city of San Francisco, California. The case gained international attention this Thursday (11), but it happened on the 2nd.

The episode was recorded by video surveillance cameras near the location.

According to newspaper reports New York Postthe two nudists who rescued the victim from Brazil, identified by police as Pete Sferra and Lloyd Fishback, were taking a walk in a neighborhood in Northern California when they came across a man dressed as a pirate threatening the Brazilian with a blowtorch.

While the threats were taking place, a local businessman managed to disarm the attacker, who then punched the victim in the head. One of the nudists, Fishback, took the initiative to stop the violent action.

The police were called and arrived at the scene minutes later, detaining the attacker, who was identified as a 38-year-old man with a record of committing violent acts in the community. According to reports from citizens, the criminal had been threatening the neighborhood for years.

At the time of publication, it was not possible to identify the tourist’s name, only his Brazilian nationality.