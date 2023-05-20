So you can make an appointment to register a vehicle license plate in CDMX

The colective “naked day“organized the first manifestation peaceful Naked that this will take place Saturday May 20in Mexico City and Guadalajara, with the aim of generate visibility to nudism as practice, philosophy and social movement.

The call sets out how exit the Fuente de Cibeles and they recommend arriving to the assistants between 9:00 am and 10:00 am, since they will move towards the Angel of Independencesharp at 11:00 a.m.

The manifestation will consist of a walk through CDMX and will arrive at the Angel of Independence where a decision will be made. mass photography around 1:00 p.m.

The streets where the attendees will circulate are street Durango, Sonora Avenue until you get toWalk of the Reformation.

“Participate in the first day naked in the Mexico City. Take away your fears and free yourself from prejudices. Let’s generate a dialogue of reflection on the relationship we have with our body and the benefits of normalizing nudity”, reads the call.





