Melanie Rauscher, 35, was found dead in an Arizona residence, United States, while taking care of a dog, according to what the ‘TMZ’ media reports.

On July 17, the woman’s body was found in the guest room of the house by the couple who had left her in charge of her pet.

Rauscher had starred in two seasons of “Nude Survival,” one in 2013 and the other in 2015. The ‘Discovery Channel’ program, as its name indicates, is a ‘reality show’ in which couples made up of men and women must survive a ‘hostile’ environment in nature for 21 days while being completely naked.

(You may be interested in: What terrible criminals ordered for their last meal before their execution).

Although there is still no verdict from the authorities on the cause of Rauscher’s death, it is known that around his body there were several cans of compressed air that can usually be used to clean some surfaces. However, it is unclear if this has anything to do with his death.

When the authorities arrived at the scene they tried to look for some kind of sign as to what could have happened: a suicide note or some kind of medication. Nevertheless, the reason for the death of Rauscher for now is a mystery.

(Read on: I didn’t know I was pregnant and gave birth in a bathroom: ‘I heard a knock.’)

Jeremy McCaa, one of the men who participated with her in one of the editions of ‘Nude Survival’, dedicated a post to her on Facebook where he talked about the relationship that the two had after the program.

“His laugh was unique, his friendship was incredible. Although we were not relatives, we were family, I could always count on her. We shared so many moments where we were just rooting for each other,” she wrote.

(We recommend: Jason Momoa is in a car accident with a motorcyclist in Los Angeles).

In addition to this, the man also wrote in the tribute that the woman would have “gone very soon”: “She was my swamp wife, my best friend, a strong woman, an incredible person and I will always cherish our moments together.”

Doctors on the case are expected to determine the cause of death in the coming days.

More news

– The detail that would have motivated Piqué to approve Shakira’s move

– Caramelo, the Mexican ‘Hachiko’ that is still waiting for its deceased owner

– Actress Gwyneth Paltrow retires from acting

– The beating between two passengers on a plane for taking out a suitcase first

– Video: a man dies after being sucked into a pool in Israel

Trends WEATHER