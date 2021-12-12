The neighborhood was startled by screams in the street around 12:30 am. Residents saw a young man throw himself at a woman. They heard him shouting that he would kill her. Local residents intervened and pulled the man away from the woman and called 112. The police arrested the first and the ambulance took the victim to the MST hospital in Enschede. She is known to have a stab wound to her upper arm. A local resident says that the police complimented local residents on the way they intervened.