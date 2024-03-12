One in ten young people has sometimes sent nude images of someone else. For example, photos and videos are passed from hand to hand, even though the person in the images has not given permission for this, according to research by EenVandaag. Senders hardly, if at all, think about the serious consequences. An expert nevertheless calls the latest figures hopeful. “This used to happen more often.”

