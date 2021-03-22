Our Year 6 students are currently looking at ways in which we can make a difference to the environment starting with our school community.

They are launching an initiative called ‘Nude Food’ which will encourage children and parents to have a ‘zero waste’ snack and lunch box.

Year 6 have been busy designing a logo for the initiative in their Art and Design lessons.

They are in the process of auditing all the waste that is produced at school in order to plan how they are going to improve this to reduce the school’s consumption.

The daily waste will be analyzed and recommendations made.

As part of their English lessons the students have been writing powerful poetry and here is Jasmins:

The globe has existed for 4.5 billion years

Mankind? About 140,000 years

And before the earth, time, space and water did not exist

So there was no space, in space

Let me put that into motion,

If you squish the Earths existence into 24 hours,

That’s one full day that we have lived and breathed

On this masterpiece for…

Drumroll please …

Three seconds

Three seconds, and look what we’ve created:

We’ve put our species over trillions of others

Calling ourselves clever

But is man really so clever?

We look forward to watching the Nude Food initiative develop over the next few weeks.