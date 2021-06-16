Here comes the fourth and last appointment with NUDE BEAUTY – Beauty without filters ”the format in which we talk about beauty in all its forms with the collaboration of Doctor Fiorella Donati; specialist in plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgery, who in this last appointment will guide us in the discovery of our somatic and historical identity.

Doctor Fiorella Donati, expert in Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery, with more than thirty years of experience in the sector.

With the knowledge and experience of Doctor Donati in tomorrow’s appointment Thursday 17 June, we will cover the beauty of the face and all its characteristics, paying particular attention to what is ours somatic identity is historical.

In previous appointments we have dealt with topics such as nutrition, physical activity, the beauty of a smile and many other fundamental points that can help to show the true beauty of each individual.

As usual, also in this fourth and last episode the doctor will be joined by some influencer who will negotiate with you the enhancement of the face.

Nude Beauty fourth date

Main theme of this fourth appointment it will be there face, one of the most important parts of our body, and perhaps the most expressive. The influencers will accompany Dr. Donati Vittoria Deganello is LaCindina in addition, in connection there will also be Alberta Pianon, Beauty Editor of Donna Moderna.

Being able to enhance your face is very important, but it is also a very difficult task. In fact, face medicine and surgery is one of the most delicate, this is because it is necessary to be able to respect the‘harmony of an face without upset it completely.

This is because each face is single, and when you intervene you have to be able to enhance it without deforming it, so as to be able to show the maximum potential of each of us.

Together with the specialist and her guests, therefore, we will talk about how to manage to act on a face enriching it but always maintaining the naturalness of their patients. Always remembering that well done aesthetic medicine helps to enhance individuals and make them feel more beautiful and self-confident! After all, as the expert points out:

"Enjoying yourself is very important, when you like yourself you buy more safety , you become more attractive also for others and increases our joie de vivre. "

The episode will last approximately 30 minutes and, starting at 18:30, it will be possible to follow it live on the IG and Fb channels of Fiorella Donati, by merzaesthetics.italia, delle influencer present in the studio, and from the social platforms of Solodonna is A woman.