Rosatom CEO: Nuclear tug Zeus will be able to reach middle space

The nuclear tug “Zeus” being created in Russia will be able to reach middle space. The capabilities of the tug were revealed by the head of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev at the Eastern Economic Forum, reports TASS.

“There is a project called Zeus – a tractor or a powerful engine. Maybe not very far, but it will definitely be able to reach middle space,” he said at a lecture by the Znanie society.

Middle space includes Venus, Mars and the asteroid belt.

Related materials:

In June, Deputy Director General of the Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Complexes and Science Alexander Bloshchenko reported that all participants in the Chinese International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) will have access to the Russian nuclear power plant on the Moon. He emphasized that the projects to create the power plant and the nuclear tug do not overlap.

In February, leading researcher at the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences Nathan Eismont stated that the nuclear tug Zeus will not become a weapon against satellites.