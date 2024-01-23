Macron from Modi for an agreement on nuclear energy

While Italy continues to waver (legitimately or not) on nuclear energy, other European countries do significant business there. This is the case (once again) of France. Emmanuel Macron is arriving in New Delhi, India, to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Cooperation on the atom also appears among the main courses on the menu of the meeting. India in fact, it aims to collaborate with France for the development of small modular nuclear reactors to reduce the country's dependence on coal and accelerate the path to energy transition.

According to what was anticipated by Bloomberg, Electricite de France SA and the Indian Department of Atomic Energy will complete a preliminary agreement to collaborate on this technology. Not by chance, The CEO of Electricite de France SA Luc Remont also appears in the delegation departing from Paris. India, the world's third-largest carbon dioxide emitter, is looking to rapidly expand its use of nuclear energy over the next decade.

Russia and the United States have also offered to jointly develop a small modular reactor with India, but Modi sees France as a potentially more suitable and less “sensitive” partner from a geopolitical point of view. It is certainly no coincidence that in his second mandate Macron is forcefully insisting on nuclear power. The country is equipping itself with “new innovative small-scale nuclear reactors with improved waste management”, a theme that occupies a central position in the France 2030 plan.

“The 200,000 people who work in the nuclear sector in France represent a fortune because they allow us to be among the countries that emit the fewest tons of CO2 in Europe”, said Macron several times, who has prepared investments worth one billion euros in small reactors to be developed within the decade. A front on which further acceleration was given after the war in Ukraine and the breakdown of the energy partnership with Russia. Leading to numerous advantages also on the employment front.

Italy hesitates, Paris continues to gain on nuclear power

In the Italian context, a recent study by EY Europe predicts the generation of added value of 45 billion euros, accompanied by savings of 400 billion compared to a scenario based solely on renewable sources and conventional power plants. In employment terms, the creation of over half a million jobs nationwide is expected by 2050, as well as the creation of 52,000 new full-time jobs in the short term, exclusively related to the construction phase.

Focusing on nuclear power is not only bringing new jobs, mand also significant earnings abroad. 13% of the energy consumed in the EU in 2019, already pre-Covid, was covered by nuclear sources, as much as 32% considering only the energy produced within the EU. A share literally dominated by France. While countries like Germany and Belgium have decided to give up their nuclear power plants, France is doubling down on reactors and cashing in.

Gains are also coming from Asia, where the long Fukushima wave is slowly running out. Not surprisingly, not only India and China, but also Japan itself has prepared a plan to expand the role of nuclear power in the national energy mix.

Subscribe to the newsletter

