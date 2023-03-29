Nuclear weapons | White House: The United States will no longer share information about its nuclear forces with Russia

According to Reuters, the United States offered Russia the opportunity to continue the exchange of information, but Russia refused.

United States will no longer share information about its nuclear weapons forces with Russia, the White House said on Tuesday. The news agency Reuters reported on the matter, among others.

According to the White House, the decision is a response from the Russian president Vladimir Putin to last month’s announcement “to suspend its participation” in the New Start agreement.

of The Wall Street Journal According to the (WSJ), the US countermeasure was notified to Russia’s deputy foreign minister To Sergei Ryabkov on Monday.

According to the new Start agreement, both countries should inform each other once every six months of the number of their strategic nuclear warheads at each base.

Reuters according to an official source, the United States had offered Russia the opportunity to continue the exchange of information, but Russia refused.

However, according to a spokesperson for the US State Department, the country plans to continue sharing other information specified in the agreement.

In the year The New Start agreement signed in 2010 is the only significant agreement limiting the use of nuclear weapons that is still valid.

Among other things, the agreement stipulates that Russia and the United States will each be allowed to keep a maximum of 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads in their arsenals.

The agreement was extended for five years last time in 2021, so it will probably expire in 2026.

Russia has said that it will comply with the agreement “despite the suspension”. Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov said at the beginning of the month that the United States and Russia would have continued discussions on the agreement.

The white one house spokesman John Kirby said later Tuesday that the United States has seen no signs of Putin moving any closer to using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Putin announced last week that Russia would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. According to Kirby, the United States has seen no signs of this either, but it is monitoring the situation.

According to Kirby, the United States can continue to exchange information with Russia if it agrees to return to the agreement.

Cognoscenti consider the US decision regrettable but predictable.

“Why should Russia continue to benefit from transparency measures when it denies them to the United States?” deputy director Lynn Rusten from the Nuclear Threat Initiative NGO commented to the WSJ.

On the other hand, the countermeasure raises concerns that the agreement will gradually crumble.

“Holding this information gives the United States little or no leverage over Russia, and it means new clouds for compliance with the treaty in both countries,” the head of the Arms Control Association, which monitors arms control policy Daryl Kimball told the WSJ.