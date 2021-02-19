Nuclear weapons The United States is ready to discuss a nuclear deal with Iran

The United States stressed that this is not a concession.

United States has stated that it is ready to discuss a nuclear deal with Iran. The United States accepted the European Union’s invitation to launch a debate.

US news channel CNN writes that the United States has emphasized that willingness to negotiate with Iran and other parties to the nuclear deal is not a matter of concession or even the initiation of a nuclear dialogue.

Instead, it was pointed out that this is the first diplomatic step to find out how to start discussions. Iran and the United States have both expressed that the other should take the first step towards a nuclear deal.

Iran the agreement to limit the nuclear program came into force in 2015. Former President of the United States Donald Trump subsequently withdrew its country from the agreement and imposed new sanctions on Iran.

The nuclear deal has sought to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and includes, among other things, a 15-year ban on the production of uranium metal. Iran announced earlier this month that it has begun manufacturing uranium metal. Uranium metal can be used as a component in the manufacture of nuclear weapons.

Barack Obaman Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China are also involved in the nuclear deal signed during the presidency. The collapse of the agreement has been disappointing for both the European allies of the United States and for Russia and China.