Nuclear weapons The United States and Iran are once again negotiating a nuclear deal

According to the Iranian representative, the negotiating situation seems promising.

The United States and Iranian representatives begin negotiations on a nuclear deal in Vienna today. The negotiations will be conducted through EU representatives as part of the discussions between the parties to the NPT. The countries included in the agreement include Iran, China and France.

US Special Envoy Rob Malleyn according to which the country may be ready to lift sanctions against Iran. Spokesman for the Government of Iran Ali Rabiei in turn, called Malley’s comments “promising”.

“We think this situation is realistic and promising.”

According to Rabiei, Iran is only ready to lift uranium enrichment efforts after the United States has lifted its sanctions.

The United States withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 with the former president Donald Trumpin under. The current president Joe Biden has, in turn, expressed its wish to return to the agreement.