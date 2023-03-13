Nuclear weapons | Seoul mayor: South Korea should develop its own nuclear weapon

An unprecedented number of South Koreans support their own nuclear weapons program.

South Korea should develop nuclear weapons for defense against North Korea, says the mayor of the capital Seoul Oh Se-hoon in an interview with news agency Reuters.

In his opinion, South Korea should take action regardless of possible countermeasures by foreign powers that acquiring nuclear weapons might know.

North Korea has developed nuclear weapons despite international sanctions.

“North Korea has almost succeeded in downsizing and lightening its tactical nuclear weapons and has acquired at least dozens of nuclear warheads,” Oh told Reuters.

Oh has spoken about the subject before, but never so directly. He represents the president By Yoon Suk-yeol conservative party and is one of the most influential South Koreans who actively advocates for the nuclear weapons program.

As mayor, Oh is responsible for crisis preparedness in the Seoul metropolitan area, where almost half of South Korea’s more than 50 million inhabitants live. He is also considered a likely presidential candidate in 2027.

Opinion polls according to an unprecedentedly large number of South Koreans, more than 70 percent, support their own nuclear weapons program. As an alternative, the South Korean authorities have proposed placing US nuclear weapons in the country. The US removed its nuclear weapons from South Korea in 1991.

Mayor Oh tells Reuters that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine convinced him that the pursuit of a world without nuclear weapons is not today.

However, acquiring a nuclear weapon could lead to sanctions against South Korea.

“Initially, there might be resistance from the international community, but I believe that over time, the issue will gain more support,” Oh tells Reuters.