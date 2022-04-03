Nuclear weapons Russia still has over a thousand tactical nuclear weapons, but the break-up of a nuclear war in Ukraine that is about 80 years old is extremely unlikely

Despite Putin’s rhetoric, the huge threshold for the use of nuclear weapons has not lowered in Russian thinking either, according to a Finnish researcher.

Ukraine at the start of the war, Russia showed that it used its fear of nuclear weapons indiscriminately as its political tool, even though the country had never actually used its nuclear weapons.

In his speech declaring a “special military operation” against Ukraine, the president Vladimir Putin warned other countries of the unprecedented consequences of trying to intervene in Russia. This was commonly interpreted as a threat to nuclear weapons. Shortly after the start of the attack, Putin ordered its nuclear armed forces into increased readiness.

Russia has said it will not use nuclear weapons except in a situation where Russia’s existence is threatened. On the other hand, the Russian state media has also painted a fatal conflict between Russia and the West over the war in Ukraine, which could threaten the whole of Russia. This mood has been created by Russia, among other things, with allegations of Ukrainian bio-weapons targeting the Russians.

Russia’s unpredictable behavior and sharp rhetoric have brought the threat of a nuclear war to people’s minds in a way whose taxes have not been seen since the cold years of the Cold War. Russia’s extensive arsenal of tactical nuclear weapons has been considered particularly worrying. While there are reportedly more than 200 nuclear warheads classified as tactical in the United States, there are still between 1,000 and 2,000 tactical nuclear warheads in Russia, according to an updated report to the US Congress. report for March. Russia is also actively modernizing its armaments, like other nuclear-weapon states.

Tactical nuclear weapons are weapons developed during the Cold War that generally have a lower explosive power and shorter range than intercontinental nuclear missiles. Tactical nuclear weapons are designed for use on the battlefield against, for example, bunkers, airports and other larger military targets.

Although their explosive power is usually only a fraction of their strategic weapons, they are still many times more destructive than any traditional explosive and also leave radiation behind.

In terms of explosive power, there is no unambiguous definition of a tactical nuclear weapon, and due to the versatility of explosive power, many modern nuclear weapons can be used in both tactical and strategic roles.

During the Cold War, the U.S. and Soviet arsenals had as many as tens of thousands of tactical nuclear warheads designed for use in artillery shells, anti-aircraft missiles, and depth charges. The United States even prepared an infantry soldier Davy Crockett a weapon capable of firing a projectile with a small W54 nuclear warhead.

Cold the great powers of war considered tactical nuclear weapons important in order to create a credible nuclear deterrent, as the threshold for the use of strategic nuclear weapons was so huge because of their destructive power that the parties had reason to suspect that the adversary would not resort to them.

On the other hand, the proliferation of tactical nuclear weapons was feared to lower the operating threshold and lead to an uncontrolled escalation towards a global nuclear war, if any, were ever used. Tactical nuclear warheads were not used in combat, even during the most icy moments of the conflict.

As early as the 1970s, Soviet military modelers stated that tactical nuclear weapons would only do harm in the land war against the West. In the original war plans, a counterattack to the West included the use of tactical nuclear weapons against NATO air bases, but the west wind would have brought such a large nuclear fallout over the attacking Soviet forces that they would have lost their ability to function within days.

After the Cold War, the United States and Russia abandoned most of their short-range nuclear weapons.

“These weapons are remnants of the Cold War thinking. The United States holds non-strategic nuclear weapons in Europe because Eastern NATO allies are worried about Russia as well as playing cards to get Russia to reduce its own larger arsenal of such weapons, ”said the president of the Federation of American Scientists. Charles D. Ferguson in 2012.

“Russia, for its part, maintains a wide range of these out-of-date non-strategic weapons to compensate for NATO’s superiority in conventional armaments,” he continued.

Nuclear there is a general consensus among experts that the whole concept of a tactical nuclear weapon would end up in the rubbish bin, as simply talking about small nuclear weapons makes everyday life common and thus lowers the threshold for their use.

“Nuclear weapons as a whole form a completely different category and the discussion about them should not be made mundane. As such, the debate is now over and sensible people talk about exceeding the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons as if it were even a natural and expected thing, ”says a docent at the National Defense College by e-mail. Stefan Forss.

According to Forssi, the fact that nuclear weapons have not been used in hostilities for 76 years and eight months after the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan can be considered a measure of the exceptional nature of nuclear weapons. At that time, the United States was still the only nuclear power in the world, and today there are reportedly nine countries with nuclear weapons.

“It’s not about just going over that threshold, because that’s when Pandora’s box is finally opened.”

Along the same lines, he tells STT that he is an expert on the nuclear policy of the US organization Council for a Livable World. Geoffrey Wilson, according to which a regional nuclear war on tactical nuclear warheads is only a small step in a global nuclear war. The organization and its research institute Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation are the most prominent proponents of full nuclear disarmament in the United States.

“It is estimated that even a‘ small ’regional nuclear war with some hundreds of tactical nuclear warheads, for example, could lead to the deaths of billions of people worldwide. This is also at stake when we are only talking about small nuclear weapons, ”Wilson writes.

According to Wilson, it is highly unlikely that Russia will even use a single tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine for some insignificant target.

“Their usual military operations alone have united most of the world against them and set a model for a bubble in their economy and society. Can you imagine what kind of backlash the use of a nuclear weapon in Ukraine would provoke and what kind of retaliation would put them at risk? And what would be the strategic benefits? ”

For some analysts say Vladimir Putin’s Russia has raised the idea that if Russia were otherwise losing a conflict in the conflict, tactical nuclear weapons or threats of them could be used to resolve the conflict by forcing an opponent to withdraw. The method has been called “mitigation through escalation”.

Stefan Forss does not believe that the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons by Russian policymakers has actually been lowered, even though the nuclear weapons card is used rhetorically to defend superpower status. Thus, tactical nuclear weapons would not be seen as an extension of the conventional weapon range.

“Nuclear weapons are nuclear weapons, regardless of their explosive power and range, and any use of a nuclear weapon can be considered the result of a strategic decision. The general perception is that not even the Russian president alone has the authority to order a nuclear disarm. ”

Undisputed information about Russia’s nuclear weapons protocol has not flowed outside the Kremlin, but it is generally assumed that the decision will require the support of the Minister of Defense and the Chief of General Staff in addition to the President. The trigger codes for all three decision makers should therefore be activated together before anything happens.

“The nuclear warheads of‘ tactical nuclear weapons ’are stored in central depots, which are, of course, now under strict control. There are no indications that nuclear warheads have been removed for use by the armed forces. ”

According to Forss, the historical steadfastness of the taboo on nuclear weapons is illustrated by the fact that even in the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, the worst moment of the Cold War, Soviet decision-makers avoided lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons until the very end.

“During the Cuban crisis, the Missile Squadrons were under a completely different location from the Commander of the Missile Forces than the nuclear warheads, whose security was the responsibility of a separate department of the Defense Administration. A different location did not mean a hundred yards or a half mile, but about a hundred miles of missiles in a place unknown to the commander of the missile forces. The command relationships of these gentlemen were completely separate. ”

According to Forssi, at a time when the crisis was culminating and there was a fear of a U.S. invasion in Cuba, the Soviet defense minister gave a strong order to his own forces in Cuba to support all Cubans with conventional weapons, but no nuclear weapons could be transferred to missiles.

“At the same time, the head of state who first decides to use nuclear weapons will take on creepy responsibilities. For the second time, the spirit of nuclear weapons will not be forced back into the bottle, ”Forss says.

Hiroshiman and the Nobel Laureate in Economics during the 60th anniversary of the Nagasaki bombing in 2005 Thomas C. Schelling devoted his prize speech to the miraculous fact that the nuclear war, once considered inevitable, did not materialize. Schelling stressed that the Russian war on nuclear weapons, which at one time lasted the bitter defeat of the Soviet Union, even though short-sighted tactical nuclear weapons had been helpful in the Soviet soldiers’ fight against the guerrillas.

While the war in Ukraine is not really closer to a nuclear war, the quest for a nuclear-free world is likely to take a back seat because of the war.

“I am afraid we have entered a new era of nuclear weapons. Petitions from the US Congress to develop and deploy new nuclear weapons in NATO countries to counter Russian aggression have already been heard, ”says Geoffrey Wilson.

Nuclear disarmament had already subsided before the start of the war in Ukraine, according to statistics compiled by the Stockholm Peace Institute Sipr. Although the total number of nuclear weapons in the world continued to decline, according to the research institute The number of ready-to-use nuclear weapons in both the United States and Russia had increased by about 50 nuclear warheads last year compared to the previous year. However, the weapons ready for use are still within the framework set by the New Start Agreement, which restricts both countries.

According to Wilson, nuclear leaders should remember the statement made by the U.S. president in the latter part of the Cold War. Ronald Reagan and the leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev reached an agreement. It says “a nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought.”

“The war in Ukraine and its fear of a nuclear war in Europe is a reminder of how important it is to completely remove these“ more usable ”tactical nuclear weapons from the game board. They are dangerous and unstable weapons that have no place in the modern world. They should be left as an insane footnote to the pages of history books, ”Wilson says.