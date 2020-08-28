Nuclear weapons Russia released new video about the detonation of the world’s largest hydrogen bomb: the “Tsar” had a capacity of more than 50 megatons

In 1961 The Soviet Union detonates the largest hydrogen bomb ever. Now the case has become new footage to the public.

large confluence Rosatom Russian state-owned video footage released last week a bomb blowing up about half an hour or so, says among other things, The New York Times.

Previously classified video material is documentary in style. The video provides more information about the detonation of a hydrogen bomb, nicknamed the Tsar-Bomb, or “Tsar Bomb,”.

According to The New York Times, the video, shot from several perspectives and different distances, shows, among other things, the evolution of the large mushroom cloud of the hydrogen bomb. A historian familiar with nuclear weapons interviewed by the magazine Alex Wellerstein according to the material is a “nice addition” to public information on the subject.

According to him, the description of the bomb in the video documentary was much more comprehensive than what the audience would normally receive, but it still carefully avoided disclosing secret technical details.

Russia has also published pictures and video clips of the explosion in previous years.

October 30 the hydrogen bomb detonated in 1961 had a capacity of at least 50 megatons.

It was blown up above the island of Novaya Zemlya at an altitude of about four kilometers, and it destroyed everything within a radius of 25 kilometers.