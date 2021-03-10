Nuclear weapons Report: New US intercontinental nuclear missiles cost $ 100 billion and tie the country to a decades-old system

According to a study by the Finnish Association of Scientists, the GBSD program is the handwriting of lobbyists and is implemented without competition.

The United States prepared by the program on new intercontinental ballistic nuclear missiles will cost one hundred billion dollars and tie the superpower for more than 70 years to a defense solution from which time has passed. That’s what the American Federation of Scientists (FAS) plans to publish next week report, for which the association has published preliminary information.

Only the direct costs of the new missile system have been included in the cost calculation of 100 billion. According to FAS, the total life cycle cost until 2075 will total $ 264 billion, or about € 220 billion at current exchange rates.

Critics say upgrading existing intercontinental Minuteman missiles would be significantly cheaper than building a new system. Many critics see the entire system of giant missiles housed in nuclear silos as a relic of the past and would prefer to invest in, for example, improving the nuclear arsenal of submarines.

The United States the Air Force Nuclear Center proposed a new “ground-based strategic deterrent” system, the GBSD system, in the summer of 2016. According to the FAS, lobbying for the system has accelerated for the president Joe Biden outlining its own defense strategy and drawing up its first defense budget. The report, on the other hand, is an obvious setback for critics of the system.

According to the FAS website, a whole choir of former armed forces commanders, defense ministers, top officials, congressional committee chairs, experts and NGOs has joined the high-end and new critics of the old-fashioned system.

“Many feel that the price of GBSD is far too high in the current budgetary pressures,” FAS writes in the report’s paper. “Many also say there are options and they are much cheaper.”

Union of Scientists reported by a British newspaper The Guardian Last September, the arms company Northrop Grumman received a first contract worth more than € 13 billion to launch the system without real competition. The only competitor, Boeing, withdrew from the race and lamented that the setup favored Northrop Grumman.

Lobbying for the new system by the armed forces, the arms industry and the states benefiting from missile programs has been vigorous, according to the Guardian. In addition to the traditional Russian threat, the defenders of the system have also relied on China’s rising position.

Voice weights in Congress have also hardened. Democrat Ro Khanna last summer presented a billion grabs of GBSD funding to treat the corona epidemic. Republican Representative Liz Cheney got the reason for accusing Khan of practically being a puppet in Beijing.

The United States the nuclear power rests on three legs: missiles stationed on the mainland, the submarine missile arsenal, and the nuclear weapons of strategic bombers have been equally important. According to the defenders of the GBSD system, this must continue to be the case.

“There is no point in assuming that the seas would provide protection indefinitely,” said Hudson Institute expert and president. Donald Trumpin former adviser Tim Morrison evaluates The Guardian. “Yes, our competitors know how important submarines are to us and it’s pointless to believe they wouldn’t try to figure out how to make them vulnerable.”

Critics say the intercontinental missile system is very dangerous for the entire planet, as it is prone to human error. The enemy’s supposed nuclear strike must be responded to with a counterattack within half an hour or the game is lost. Missiles fired at China from the Midwest, on the other hand, would fly over the Arctic, at which point Russia would probably think they were heading for them.

“I think decision-makers, however, are making the wrong decision,” a former defense minister who is one of the critics of the system William Perry guessed the Guardian. “The idea of ​​the three pillars of nuclear defense is so deep in our thinking that they will not be able to rise above it.”

The first The U.S. Minuteman missiles were introduced in 1962. The current Minuteman III missiles date back to the 1970s and there are about four hundred left. The missiles are housed in silos in Colorado, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming.