Nuclear weapons Putin proposes a one-year extension to the Russia-US nuclear arms deal

Putin proposes to extend the current agreement for at least a year and without any conditions, which would provide an opportunity to continue negotiations on the content of the agreement.

Russian president Vladimir Putin proposes a one-year extension to the New Start agreement between Russia and the United States, which restricts nuclear weapons. The agreement covers the number and control of strategic intercontinental nuclear missiles.

Putin proposes to extend the current agreement for at least a year and without any conditions, which would provide an opportunity to continue negotiations on the content of the agreement. Putin had presented his proposals at a meeting of his Security Council, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The new Start is the last nuclear arms restriction agreement in force.

Representatives of the United States and Russia have negotiated the continuation of the agreement, at least in Vienna and Helsinki. Special Representative of the President of the United States for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov met in Helsinki for talks earlier this month.

“The most significant dimension of the agreement is the control arrangements. Both parties have constant knowledge of where and in what quantities the ready-to-use nuclear weapons are located. If such an agreement no longer exists, it means that there is no longer any formal control mechanism or information obligation, ”the researcher Tapio Juntunen He described the University of Tampere’s School of Management to BTI during the negotiations in Helsinki.