Nuclear weapons | North Korea wrote in its constitution that it is a nuclear weapon state

North Korea has written into its constitution that it is a nuclear power. This was reported by the state news agency KCNA on Thursday.
North Korea has conducted a record number of missile tests this year.
The country’s relations with the United States and South Korea are very strained and there is a fear that North Korea will conduct its first nuclear test since 2017. The country has conducted a total of six nuclear tests between 2006 and 2017.
A year ago, North Korea’s parliament passed a law declaring the country a nuclear-weapon state. The new law also allows for the preventive use of nuclear weapons.
