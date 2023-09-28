Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Nuclear weapons | North Korea wrote in its constitution that it is a nuclear weapon state

September 27, 2023
A year ago, North Korea’s parliament passed a law declaring the country a nuclear-weapon state.

North Korea has written into its constitution that it is a nuclear power. This was reported by the state news agency KCNA on Thursday.

North Korea has conducted a record number of missile tests this year.

The country’s relations with the United States and South Korea are very strained and there is a fear that North Korea will conduct its first nuclear test since 2017. The country has conducted a total of six nuclear tests between 2006 and 2017.

A year ago, North Korea’s parliament passed a law declaring the country a nuclear-weapon state. The new law also allows for the preventive use of nuclear weapons.

